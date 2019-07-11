Microsoft says Teams now has 13 million daily active users

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is providing some new milestones for its Teams group-chat service. For the first time, Microsoft is releasing daily active user (DAU) and weekly active user (WAU) metrics for Teams, and is currently at 13 million DAUs and 19 million WAUs, officials said on July 11.



How does that compare with last year or even last month? We have no idea. The last metric Microsoft shared about Teams was that it had 500,000 organizational users as of mid-March 2019.

Teams' biggest rival Slack passed 10 million daily active users in January 2019. (I haven't seen any more recently publicly-released DAU stats from Slack.)



Microsoft is introducing these new metrics as part of its Teams news that it is rolling out next week during its Inspire partner conference and Ready internal sales kick-off event.



Microsoft also is announcing today, a week ahead of Ignite, a number of new incremental features coming to Teams. These include the ability to prioritize time-sensitive communications and the providing read receipts, both of which are rolling out this month.



More features for firstline workers around managing their schedules and connecting with coworkers also are coming between now and August. And a new partner-led Teams trial, which enables Microsoft 365 partners to initiate six-month trials for Exchange Online-only or non-cloud customers will be available through Microsoft Cloud Service (CSP) partners starting August 1.