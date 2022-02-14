Citrix announces permanent leadership for Brazil business

Cloud computing and virtualization company Citrix has announced that it has appointed a new permanent general manager following the departure of previous incumbent Luis Banhara.

Luciana Pinheiro had been managing the subsidiary for about a month on an interim basis since Banhara announced his departure from the company after leading the Brazilian business for seven years.

Pinheiro joined Citrix in 2019 as sales director. Prior to that, she served as senior partner manager at Prudential Financial. Her career spanning nearly three decades also included senior roles at Microsoft, where she worked for over a decade, as well as Sun Microsystems and IBM.

"Her performance as sales director, as well as her deep knowledge of the needs of the Brazilian market and leadership spirit make Luciana the perfect choice for the position of general manager in Brazil", said Juan Gomez, vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean at Citrix.

Gomez himself has been announced as the leader for the LAC region in mid January. A Citrix veteran, Gomez replaced Marcelo Giampietro, who had joined Citrix as general manager for Americas from SAP in April 2021. The executive left the company a few months later, in November 2021.

Brazil is a very relevant market for Citrix, Gomez noted, and is experiencing rapid growth in the adoption of digital workspace solutions with focus on security and employee experience.

"In this start of the year, in which we have seen a trend towards the consolidation of hybrid work, we will further strengthen our relationship with customers and partners. I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead our team in Brazil", says Pinheiro.

In Pinheiro's short tenure as head of Citrix's Brazilian office, a lot has changed. In early February, the company was acquired by acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focusing on enterprise software and data technologies, and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management LP in a deal worth $16.5 billion.

As a result of the acquisition, the firm will be combined with business intelligence firm Tibco Software, which is also part of the funds' portfolio. Combined, the companies should include a combined base of 400,000 customers, including 98% of the Fortune 500 and organizations across 100 countries.