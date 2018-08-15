Citrix brings unified workspace app to Samsung DeX-enabled devices

With the release of the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Note 9, Samsung introduced the new DeX platform, which turns your Galaxy device into a desktop computing experience. Now Citrix is bringing its new Workspace app to the new DeX-enabled devices, making them even more enterprise-ready.

The Citrix Workspace app gives a user access to all of their files and applications in a single interface, including mobile files, SaaS applications, virtual applications and desktops. It's designed for flexibility, Suzanne Dickson, senior director of product marketing of the Citrix desktop & applications group, told ZDNet.

special feature Securing Your Mobile Enterprise Mobile devices continue their march toward becoming powerful productivity machines. But they are also major security risks if they aren't managed properly. We look at the latest wisdom and best practices for securing the mobile workforce. Read More

Employees across just about every vertical, Dickson said, are now inclined to work on whatever device is most convenient -- depending on where they are, what network they're using or what devices they have on hand. However, this can create a challenge for IT workers, who have to focus on managing applications and data, and not necessarily devices.

The Workspace app, consequently, aims to meet the needs of both the end user and corporate customers in mind, Dickson said.

"The user experience is very critical as far as adoption," she said. "At the same time, it's really important to make sure company information is protected."

The Workspace app offers the full functionality of Citrix Receiver -- software that has helped turn earlier Samsung devices into desktop environments, via the 2017 DeX docking station. In addition, the Workspace app offers new capabilities like secure internet browsing and access to SaaS apps.

Meanwhile, administrators can configure and manage Workspace app settings through a unified cloud console. Admins can, for instance, dictate whether users can access SaaS applications through a native browser or if they must use a virtual browser for tighter security.

The Workspace app also providers user analytics so that an organization knows who's using the app and where. This visibility can help admins figure out how to get the most out of the app, and it can help maintain security and recognize risks.

