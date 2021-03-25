Cloudflare launches Page Shield to thwart Magecart card skimming attacks

Cloudflare has launched a new web security offering to prevent Magecart-style attacks.

Magecart is an umbrella term used to describe JavaScript-based, card-skimming attacks. Legitimate websites and e-commerce platforms containing vulnerabilities -- such as in a back-end content management system (CMS) or third-party script dependencies -- are exploited, JavaScript code is embedded in e-commerce-related pages, and then any payment card information submitted to these pages is harvested and sent to attackers.

Countless companies have, and continue to, fall prey to Magecart attacks. Past victims include British Airways, Ticketmaster, Newegg, and Boom! Mobile.

"These attacks are challenging to detect because many application owners trust third-party JavaScript to function as intended," Cloudflare says. "Because of this trust, third-party code is rarely audited by the application owner. In many cases, Magecart attacks have lasted months before detection."

To combat this issue, on Thursday, Cloudflare debuted Page Shield, a client-side security solution.

The Script Monitor feature, included in Page Shield, checks third-party JavaScript dependencies and records any new additions over time.

Script Monitor, currently in Beta and found under the Firewall section of customer dashboards, also adds a Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only header to content passing through Cloudflare's network.

When JavaScript attempts to execute, browsers will send reports back to the company which are checked to see if there are any new changes -- and then customers are alerted so customers can "investigate and determine whether the change was expected," Cloudflare says.

The company is also working with cybersecurity partners to obtain Magecart JavaScript samples. Eventually, it is hoped that Page Shield will be accurate enough to alert clients when dependencies appear to be malicious.

Business and Enterprise customers can now sign up to access the Page Shield closed beta.

Earlier this week, the company introduced Cloudflare Browser Isolation, a zero-trust browser system for protecting the remote workforce -- and the organizations they work for -- from threats by creating a gap between active browsing sessions and end-devices.

Previous and related coverage

Have a tip? Get in touch securely via WhatsApp | Signal at +447713 025 499, or over at Keybase: charlie0