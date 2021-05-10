Clubhouse is now available for US Android users

Image: Getty Images

US Android users now have access to Clubhouse, the social media company announced over the weekend.

Clubhouse is an invitation-only, audio-based social networking app that allows users to listen in on conversations in real time.

The beta Android version of the app was made available on the Play Store on Sunday, with the company saying its plan over the next few weeks would be to collect feedback, fix any issues, and add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling out the app out more broadly.

After these fixes are made, Clubhouse said it would gradually release the app in other English-speaking countries before rolling it out to the rest of the world.

Launched last year, Clubhouse had previously only been available on iPhones.

"As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them," Clubhouse wrote.

While the app is now on Android too, users will still need an invite to be a part of Clubhouse's social media network.

Clubhouse said its decision to keep its waitlist and invite system -- which only allows people to use the app if they have been invited to do so -- was part of efforts to "keep the growth measured".

Since Clubhouse's launch, Facebook, Twitter, Discord, as well as other tech companies have been working on similar audio-based offerings, with Facebook CEO Zuckerberg saying last month that audio was going to be a "first-class medium" for a host of new products.

