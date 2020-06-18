Twitter introduces voice tweets for iOS

Image: Twitter

Twitter has announced it is testing a new feature that will allow users to create tweets using their voice.

Like tweeting with text, users will start by opening the tweet composer, before tapping onto the new icon with wavelengths to display a user's profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Users then tap the record button to begin recording their voice and then the "done" button to end a recording.

Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio, Twitter said in a blog. Once the recording reaches the 140-second time limit, a new voice tweet will start automatically to create a thread.

Voice tweets will appear on timelines as an image of the user's profile.

"There's a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike," Twitter wrote in the blog post.

"Whether it's #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighbourhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice."

The social media giant said creating voice tweets will initially be available to a limited group of iOS Twitter users but it plans to make the feature widely available to all iOS users "in the coming weeks".

All users will be able to see -- or listen -- to voice tweets that appear on their timeline and reply to them.

Twitter added for iOS users, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of their timeline, so people can listen while they scroll or use their phone.

Twitter has also confirmed that direct messages on the platform will now be available through Android 11's Conversation API. In a blog post with Google, Twitter said notifications for direct messages would become easier to access and reply to, removing the need to log into the Twitter app.

"With Android 11's Conversation APIs, surfacing Twitter's Direct Messages to the conversation space makes perfect sense as it features real people talking in real-time bidirectional conversations," the blog post said.

More Twitter News

Twitter bans 32k accounts pushing Chinese, Russian, and Turkish propaganda

All three networks targeted local users for the benefit of the ruling political party.

Twitter places public interest notice on President Trump's tweet

Twitter says that Donald Trump has violated Twitter rules regarding glorification of violence.

Trump accuses Twitter of 'interfering' with US elections after fact checking warning

The US President also accused Twitter of 'stifling free speech'.

Twitter removing tweets with COVID-19 misinformation that could cause physical harm

But the company said it cannot take action on every tweet.