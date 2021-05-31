Computex 2021: Intel announces 11th-gen Intel Core mobile processors, first 5G M.2 solution, and more

Intel unveiled a slate of new products during the company's keynote at Computex.

Intel debuted two new 11th-gen Intel Core mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics -- i7-1195G7 and i5-1155G7 -- that are built for what they called "thin-and-light" laptops.

These two processors are the first 5.0 GHz in the U-series and "accelerate the number of designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)." The company plans to build more than 60 new consumer designs using the two new processors and almost 250 OEM designs based on 11th-gen Intel Core.

HP, Acer and ASUS will be part of the first group of OEMs to use the 11th-gen Intel Core U- and H-series this year, according to a statement from Intel.

The company is planning on announcing dozens more designs in 2022 as part of new deals with HP, DoCoMo, MediaTek, and China Mobile.

In addition to the new processors, Intel announced its first 5G M.2 solution with worldwide carrier certification. The tool is a culmination of a recently announced pact with Fibocom and MediaTek.

