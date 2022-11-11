'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Drones are one of the coolest new gadgets to hit the market in recent years – and if you're looking to save some money and try one out, you're in luck. Wellbots dropped the price of the Contixo F24 Pro GPS drone from $300 to only $255, saving you $45. To sweeten the deal, we have an exclusive code to save you an additional 5%.
The Contixo F24 can capture video in 4K UHD and 2.7K video, so you'll get a great picture no matter if you're taking an image or just capturing video content. Aside from the cameras, it comes with a plethora of features, including specialized orbit and follow me modes. Interested in taking a selfie? You can with gesture controls, too.
It can handle up to 1700 feet and will return to its initial launch point when you press a return key on the control panel. Fly it for up to 30 minutes before it needs a recharge. It's also incredibly lightweight, clocking in at only 1.14 pounds.
You can use code ZDNET5 to save an extra 5% off on this great deal, bringing the cost further down from the $255 price tag. This deal is a part of Wellbots early Black Friday, offering hundreds of discounts for the tech enthusiast.
We're also covering early Black Friday deals here at ZDNET, meaning that if you want to shop early for the holidays and save, you can if you head over to our Black Friday hub where we've found major deals on Apple products, robot vacuums, and more.