Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $240 -- over 40% off

You can save hundreds on a robot vacuum with these deals, and keep checking back because we'll be adding more deals as we get closer to Black Friday.
Written by Jason Stauffer, Staff Writer on
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars.

As you attempt to wade through the sea of discounts, sales, and promo freebies, you can cut your expenses the most by focusing on those big-ticket items. Some of the robot vacuum deals we've found are hundreds of dollars less than what you'd normally pay. You can even save $50 to $100 on some budget models, which makes those robot vacuums as affordable as many standard vacuums.

Let's take a look at some of the early Black Friday robot vacuum deals, and be sure to check back in the coming weeks as we add more deals.

Also see: The best robot vacuums

Best early Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals

Below are the 10 best early robot vacuum deals we could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting robot vacuum deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum & Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle

Save $251
An iRobot Roomba i3+ & Braava Jet M6 on a hardwood floor
Amazon
  • Current price: $649
  • Original price: $900

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is a mid-tier model that features smart mapping and self-emptying capabilities. Its filter captures particles as small as 5 microns, and the enclosed bag doesn't need to be changed for up to 60 days, according to the manufacturer. This bundle also comes with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop. You can link the robot vacuum and robot mop from the iRobot app to vacuum and then mop to give your floors that extra sparkle.

View now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7

Save $251
An iRobot Roomba j7 displayed with its remote
iRobot
  • Current price: $349
  • Original price: $600

The nightmare scenario for pet owners with robot vacuums is a pet "accident" that gets spread to every nook and cranny of the house by a well meaning robot. The j7 Roomba comes with iRobot's P.O.O.P (Pet Owner Official Promise) guarantee, and if your j7 doesn't avoid your pet's mess you can have it replaced for free (the vacuum not the pet). You can also link the j7 to Alexa for voice enable spot cleaning to tackle spills as they happen.

View now at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot T10+ robot vacuum and mop

Save $300
ECOVACS T10+ robot vacuum moving toward its docking station
ECOVACS
  • Current price: $650
  • Original price: $950

The Ecovacs T10+ is a vacuum and mop combo with a self-emptying dustbin (for the vacuum) and up to three hours of run time when it's vacuuming and mopping. It has built-in obstacle avoidance technologies and mapping features with customizable settings, which allow you to set boundaries or clean certain areas.

View now at Best Buy

Shark EZ Robot RV912S

Save $220
Shark EZ robot vacuum cleaning under a couch
Best Buy
  • Current price: $280
  • Original price: $500

The Shark EZ robot vacuum features a bagless self-emptying station that shouldn't have to be emptied for up to a month. There are dual edge brushes for cleaning out corners and along walls, along with a multi-surface brush. Its high efficiency filter can take care of pet dander and other allergens.

View now at Best Buy

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

Save $550
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum cleaning a hardwood floor
ECOVACS
  • Current price: $1,000
  • Original price: $1,550

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a combo robot mop and vacuum. It has a self-emptying dustbin and 3-liter dust bag that should last for up to 60 days. But what sets this model apart is the hands-free auto-clean for the mop. It automatically washes and dries the mop cloths and refills the clean water.

View now at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba s9+

Save $200
An iRobot Roomba S9 sitting next to its docking station
iRobot
  • Current price: $800
  • Original price: $1,000

The iRobot Roomba s9+ automatically empties and charges itself, as any robot vacuum should. It also has several notable improvements over previous models, it has a 3D sensor and advanced software that improve its ability to navigate wall turns and clean hard-to-reach corners. It also features dual rubber brushes for a more thorough clean. 

View now at Best Buy

Neato D9 robot vacuum

Save $150
A Neato D9 robot vacuum cleaning a carpet
Neato robotics
  • Current price: $350
  • Original price: $500

The Neato D9 has the runtime and cleaning capacity to handle most reasonably sized areas. Its battery has an advertised runtime of 200 minutes, and it can clean up to 1,600 square feet on one charge. You can set areas for the vacuum to clean more often or to avoid altogether. And a uniquely designed brush reduces noises on hard surfaces.

View now at Target

Roborock E5 robot vacuum cleaner

Save $110
A ROBOROCK E5 model robot vacuum cleaning carpet
Home Depot
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $290

The Roborock E5 features simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, and the mop can cover over 1,600 square feet of space. It has a 5200 mAh battery that's advertised with up to 200 minutes of run time, which could be necessary for larger spaces. The E5 can also detect carpet and boost the suction power to ensure your rugs get the attention they need.

View now at Home Depot

iRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum

Save $160
An iRobot Roomba 980 robot vacuum cleaning the floor beside a wall
iRobot
  • Current price: $240
  • Original price: $400

The iRobot Roomba 980 has 120 minutes of battery life and automatically recharges as needed until its job is done. The iRobot Dirt Detect technology enables the Roomba to focus additional effort cleaning areas of your home that need extra attention. The Roomba 980 uses mapping and navigation tools to create an efficient pattern for cleaning, while adjusting to obstacles and maneuvering under furniture.

View now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 bundle

Save $500
An iRobot Roomba S9 sitting in its docking station next to a Braava jet m6 robot mop
Amazon
  • Current price: $949
  • Original price: $1,449

The Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 included in this bundle can be synced to efficiently cleaning your floors while you take care of more important tasks. They both use the same navigation and smart mapping technology. The Braava Jet m6 mop can be equipped for wet mopping or dry mopping, although unlike with the vacuum, you will need to manually change out the mopping pads. 

View now at Best Buy

More early Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals at Amazon

Here are some other robot vacuum Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

More early Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals at Best Buy

Here are other robot vacuum Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday robot vacuum deals?

We chose these early Black Friday robot vacuum deals by looking at the models on sale from a variety of major online retailers. To make the list, the discount needed to be at least 20% off the regular price. We reviewed the price history of items whenever possible to limit the chance of avoid fake deals where the retailer pumps up the price before putting it on sale to make the discount appear larger.

While we haven't done a hands on review of every make and model featured on this list, we did reference ZDNET's reviews and best-list roundups whenever possible. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday is on Nov. 25. We'll be updating our robot vacuum deals through Black Friday and beyond to Cyber Monday. Deals will come and go over that time, and we'll keep this page updated with the latest and greatest ones.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

This year, Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28. We expect to see more robot vacuum deals on Cyber Monday, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back if you didn't find the deal you wanted over Black Friday.

More Black Friday deals

