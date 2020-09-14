Coronavirus fears are destroying Ring doorbells

The coronavirus pandemic changed so much about how we go about our day to day lives -- changing even how we press doorbells.

But it seems that Ring doorbells just aren't up to the job of being pressed by things that aren't as soft and squishy as the average finger.

I'd been hearing reports of smart doorbells being broken by people pressing the button with keys or the myriad of "door openers" that have sprung onto the market. Today I came across someone who's Ring doorbell had broken and was looking for a fix.

Must read: This $35 accessory can save MacBook buyers hundreds of dollars

Here's a shot of the carnage here.

The photo speaks for itself. That sort of damage is going to let in water, and the doorbell's days are numbered.

My advice to anyone suffering with this problem is to get in touch with Ring (I've contacted the company for guidance but have not received a response as of the time of publication) and see if they will offer a replacement. In my experience, Ring take quality seriously and I and others I know have had broken or damaged doorbells replaced.

And if you're press other people's doorbells with things that aren't fingers, be kind and considerate, and don't press it like an animal!