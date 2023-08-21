'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Coros rolls out limited-edition Chamonix Apex 2 Pro, plus August 2023 update
Coros occasionally releases special edition versions of its popular GPS sports watches. With the iconic UTMB event coming soon, Coros is offering 3,000 units of its Apex 2 Pro in a Chamonix Edition for the same $449.00 price as the standard Apex 2 Pro.
Along with this new limited edition hardware, Coros announced its August 2023 firmware release for all of its current watches with features including custom watch faces, turn-by-turn navigation, workouts for trail running, easy route sharing, and much more.
Coros Apex 2 Pro Chamonix Edition
The Coros Apex 2 Pro is a full-featured GPS sports watch that provides up to 75 hours of GPS tracking so you can take on the most grueling event. The limited release Chamonix Edition sports blue and gray colors in an ode to Mont Blanc and the UTMB.
Apex 2 Pro Chamonix Edition
I tested the Coros Apex 2 Pro in November 2022 and the new Chamonix Edition is the same hardware with a new look. The watch has a 1.3-inch sapphire display and titanium bezel, hardware features usually found on watches priced nearly twice as much. Battery life is stunning with 75 hours of GPS use and 30 days of standard daily wear use.
The Chamonix Edition has alpine-inspired colors with an ode to Mont Blanc with blue and gray colors on the bezel, case, buttons, and back. A blue comfortable nylon band is provided that ensures a secure fit for accurate heart rate tracking.
Looking at trail running, the watch provides nutrition alerts, sun movements, storm alerts, altitude tracking, and night mode for those mountain treks. The rolling digital dial helps you zoom in and out of maps while the touchscreen can be used to drag the map with your finger.
Coros August 2023 firmware update
If you own a Coros Vertix 2, Apex 2, or Apex 2 Pro then the update is available now. Apex Pro, Vertix 1, and Pace 2 owners will get the rolling update starting on August 28th. All features, except for the turn-by-turn navigation will be available to all of these watch owners.
The new turn-by-turn navigation functionality is available in beta form with about 500 slots available for those who fill out the application to join the beta. The turn-by-turn beta is expected to run for three to six months.
Key updates include:
- Custom watch face: You can now select a personal photo or other favorite image as your background and then add in one of the digital or analog widgets to create a completely custom look for your Coros watch.
- Workouts for trail running: You can now design custom workout plans and include Trail Run mode. This new function includes setting elevation goals for your trail run.
- Watermark image sharing: Many people like to share their completed workouts with others and with this new feature you can add text overlays such as distance covered, earned badges, and personal record stats.
- Strava note sync: Once you have Strava connected to your Coros account, upload of unique Coros data into your activity notes is supported.
- Favorite locations: On the Explore page you can establish favorite locations and then use these when creating new routes. You can also name these locations to help you identify them as you build routes.
There are other updates and some fixes included with this update so check out the Coros update page for all of the details. Make sure to bookmark the Coros Stories website for all of the latest feature update news and many more articles that can help you achieve your fitness goals.
ZDNET's buying advice
There are many options available for those looking to purchase a GPS sports watch for tracking your outdoor activities and 24/7 lifestyle. Coros is known for offering watches with industry-leading battery life at affordable prices.
It supports its devices for years with software updates, has an amazing Training Hub website and smartphone application, and offers attractive and capable hardware.
The new Apex 2 Pro Chamonix Edition is a lovely watch and is available with only 3,000 units worldwide. If you are looking for a comfortable and reliable GPS sports watch then this is clearly a model to consider.