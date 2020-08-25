Coros PACE 2 announced: World's lightest GPS watch provides 30 hours of GPS tracking

Six new sports watches for the casual athlete to the ultrarunner Watch Now

Two years ago, I ran across Coros at Showstoppers while at CES, mainly because I saw a demo of the Coros Omni, a compelling bone conduction bike helmet. A few months later, I also had the chance to try out the Coros PACE GPS sports watch that challenged Garmin, Polar, and Suunto.

A couple of years later, Coros is gaining a reputation for fantastic devices like the Vertix and awesome training, strength, and track modes. You can count on Coros for full-featured software updates and long support for its products.

The latest GPS sports watch, the Coros PACE 2, improves in several areas. It is now the lightest GPS sports watch available, weighing in at a measly 29g. You would think that serious battery life compromises would be made at this lightweight, but Coros advertises 30 hours of GPS tracking with the new PACE 2 watch.

Specifications

Display : 1.2 inch, 240 x 240 pixels resolution color LCD

: 1.2 inch, 240 x 240 pixels resolution color LCD Water resistance : 5 ATM

: 5 ATM Bands :22mm quick release support. New Coros bands work with the Pace 2.

:22mm quick release support. New Coros bands work with the Pace 2. Connectivity and sensors : Bluetooth LE, ANT+, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO (future update), optical HR, barometer, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, thermometer

: Bluetooth LE, ANT+, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO (future update), optical HR, barometer, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, thermometer Battery : 310 mAh. Rated for 30 hours in GPS training mode and up to 20 days in standard watch/activity tracker mode.

: 310 mAh. Rated for 30 hours in GPS training mode and up to 20 days in standard watch/activity tracker mode. Dimensions : 42mm diameter x 11.7mm and 29g

: 42mm diameter x 11.7mm and 29g Colors: Dark Navy and White

The Coros PACE 2 will be available for just $199.99 with nylon or silicone watch band options. It will ship to consumers before 4 September.

Image: Coros

A new Night Mode is provided on the Pace 2 that supports nighttime activities. The backlight will remain on for your workout at a brightness high enough to read in the dark, but dim enough to maintain long battery life.

Also: Coros Vertix GPS adventure watch review: Long battery life, high-end specs, and spinning digital knob

Coros software platform upgrades

In addition to the new PACE 2 watch, Coros is introducing the following new features for existing devices:

A training plan calendar view of your workouts

Running power from your wrist, no accessory needed

New firmware update for COROS POD

Compatibility with the Stryd power meter device

Coros web platform

While the Coros PACE 2 looks to be an excellent, lightweight GPS sports watch for many people, I personally cannot wait to try out all of these new software features and the web platform with my Vertix. Which new feature are you most excited about?