My collection of GPS sports watches continues to grow, and it currently includes a Coros Vertix 2. One of the primary reasons I keep a Coros watch around is because I can count on Coros keeping it updated for years, including support for unexpected features.

The latest updates will be available this week for the Coros Pace 2, Apex Pro, Vertix, and Vertix 2. The Coros smartphone app also receives a couple of updates to improve the Coros experience. The Coros Apex Pro and Vertix were released three years ago and will be receiving nearly all of the key updates. I've tested out a few of these features using a beta release of the software on my Vertix 2.

The major updates for the four Coros watches include:

Structured workout for indoor run and bike modes : While I only run outside, there are people that enjoy running indoors on treadmills. Structured workouts were supported for GPS run and bike modes but are now also available for indoor workouts.

: While I only run outside, there are people that enjoy running indoors on treadmills. Structured workouts were supported for GPS run and bike modes but are now also available for indoor workouts. RPE and training notes : Polar asks for your perceived level of exertion after a workout, and now Coros will too when you complete a preplanned workout or training plan workout. Your subjective feelings will be requested and then influence your overall status. Training notes can also now be added to help you optimize future workouts. Coaches will also be able to view your RPE and training notes in the Training Hub.

: Polar asks for your perceived level of exertion after a workout, and now Coros will too when you complete a preplanned workout or training plan workout. Your subjective feelings will be requested and then influence your overall status. Training notes can also now be added to help you optimize future workouts. Coaches will also be able to view your RPE and training notes in the Training Hub. REM sleep tracking : One reason I never slept with my Coros watch on my wrist was the limited sleep capability. It continues to get better with REM cycle tracking now included. This can be helpful for overall health and wellness, with the next step in the evolution of sleep being some kind of sleep stage metric.

: One reason I never slept with my Coros watch on my wrist was the limited sleep capability. It continues to get better with REM cycle tracking now included. This can be helpful for overall health and wellness, with the next step in the evolution of sleep being some kind of sleep stage metric. Adjusted run pace : I sync my workouts to Strava, and that service shows you a grade adjusted pace after a run is imported. Coros will now provide a toggle for adjusted pace when in Run mode. Since I live on a hill, just about every single run I participate in includes several hills, so it is nice to see what a flat ground pace I should expect.

: I sync my workouts to Strava, and that service shows you a grade adjusted pace after a run is imported. Coros will now provide a toggle for adjusted pace when in Run mode. Since I live on a hill, just about every single run I participate in includes several hills, so it is nice to see what a flat ground pace I should expect. Find My Phone and Watch: If your watch and phone are connected via Bluetooth, then one device can help you find the other.

Manual activity deletion : You may accidentally start an activity, have an issue that prevents completion, or some other situation that prompts you to delete an activity. With this update, you can now manually delete an activity from your watch. Be careful, though, since deleting an activity from the watch will also delete it from the Coros app.

: You may accidentally start an activity, have an issue that prevents completion, or some other situation that prompts you to delete an activity. With this update, you can now manually delete an activity from your watch. Be careful, though, since deleting an activity from the watch will also delete it from the Coros app. Map display optimization : Offline global maps will now display all trails/roads from the scale of 500ft or closer. This was previously set to 200 feet or closer, so you can now see more of the area detail on your watch.

: Offline global maps will now display all trails/roads from the scale of 500ft or closer. This was previously set to 200 feet or closer, so you can now see more of the area detail on your watch. Wi-Fi data sync (Vertix 2 only) : The Vertix 2 has a Wi-Fi radio, so this update now supports syncing daily metrics and activity summaries via Wi-Fi.

: The Vertix 2 has a Wi-Fi radio, so this update now supports syncing daily metrics and activity summaries via Wi-Fi. Watch status indicator (smartphone app) : The smartphone app will now show if your watch is connected, disconnected, or connecting.

: The smartphone app will now show if your watch is connected, disconnected, or connecting. Training calendar view (smartphone app): The new training calendar view on your smartphone now shows all training sessions, including completed and future workouts. Completed workouts will also show your completion status. A weekly summary will include total training time, distance completed and training load, with stat summaries for the month also available.

Image: Coros

Image: Coros

Since I've only been able to test out the new firmware for a couple of days, I will need more testing to see how the REM sleep tracking compares to other wearables I am testing. In addition, the adjusted run pace will be interesting to compare with Strava's calculations.

Which of these new features/improvements mean the most to you?