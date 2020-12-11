Corporate climate action tech heats up

The impacts of climate change are already affecting people and businesses today. Even if we meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the world will still face unprecedented changes -- from more extreme weather to rising sea levels to biodiversity loss -- forcing us to adjust to the physical effects of climate change and embrace environmental sustainability to reverse it. Firms are coming to terms with these impacts. Just in 2020, we learned that:

Develop Sustainability And Adaptation Strategies To Future-Proof Your Business

Climate action plans must protect organizations from the impacts of climate change and enable the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy. These two strategies are equally important and complementary elements of your climate action plan, and they come in many forms. Adaptation is closely aligned with business continuity and resilience because it mitigates climate risks related to hazards and longer-term changes. Mitigation is a function of sustainability and presents enormous business opportunities to innovate. Our latest research explains these complementary strategies, where they overlap, and how they reduce risk and create opportunity in an era of business transformation.

This post was written by Forrester VP & Group Director Stephanie Balaouras (together with Researcher Salvatore Schiano)




