Coupa acquires LLamasoft for $1.5 billion

Coupa, makers cloud-based spend management software, said on Monday that it has acquired LLamasoft in a $1.5 billion deal.

LLamasoft develops AI-powered supply chain design and planning software, which Coupa intends to use to bolster the intelligence of its existing supply chain software.

"Lamasoft's deep supply chain expertise and sophisticated data science and modeling capabilities, combined with the roughly $2 trillion of cumulative transactional spend data we have in Coupa, will empower businesses with the intelligence needed to pivot on a dime," said Coupa chief executive Rob Bernshteyn. "Together, we will deliver a more powerful Business Spend Management platform to help organizations everywhere maximize the value of every dollar they spend in a smarter, simpler, and safer way."

Coupa bills itself as a savings-as-a-service provider, promising to help its customers spend less money over time on a range of enterprise services. The company, which went public in 2016, has relied heavily on mergers and acquisitions to expand its product range. In 2017 the company bought AI firm Deep Relevance, makers of a platform for detecting fraud in an organization's spending. Over the last five years the company has also bought DCR Workforce, Contractually, TripScanner, and Xpenser.