COVID-19: Let's not let the hopeful news get lost, part two

Each week I'm going to highlight two things: A wonderful show that you should all watch; and what I'm calling a Corona Cover -- a parody of a song that is attuned to the coronavirus and is either incredibly good and/or is good with a pretty great imitation of the group that originally did it. Here we go, with the always really nice and funny guy John Krasinski, as well as a parody by Adrian Grimes and Dana Jay Bein who are doing a Queen karaoke of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sweet.

Show of the week

John Krasinski's SGN Episode No. 2. Not only is John Krasinski clearly a man with a good soul and connects well with the public, but he is outright funny in a self-deprecating way. What makes this episode so heartening is that it features a segment where the entire original cast of Hamilton (including the guy who plays Chunk on Bull, much to my surprise) does the opening number for a little girl who loves the musical.

I'd recommend you listen to the whole thing, but if you want to just listen to the Hamilton piece, it begins with Lin Manuel Miranda (another wonderful soul) talking to John K and Emily Blount at 10:37. But the whole thing is well worth watching. This one probably is going to outlast the pandemic.

Corona Cover of the Week

This is a sorta brutal but terrific Corona Cover of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody by some unknowns. It's both true and also insanely cleverly written. Plus, passable Queen (under the circumstances).

So, that's it for this week. Starting next week, if you have other hopeful news, please submit it to me at paul-greenberg3@the56group.com (with the Subject: Hopeful News, so I can put it in the following week and attribute it to you).

Also, if you are interested in joining the CRM Playaz Happy Hour, here is the link to register. They will be almost every Thursday at 3:30pm EDT until the end of the year, though we reserve the right to cancel. There are 39 of them available, but this week (April 8) and next week (April 1) are sold out. The ticket is free, but we are limited to 15 people to keep from getting unwieldy and you have to register. Plus, your entry aside from registration requires that you have a liquid in a glass in your hand for the event (can be alcohol or not; water is fine; lens cleaning fluid is not). Register for April 22.

So, until next week, please be safe and stock up.