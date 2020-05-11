COVID-19: Let us not forget hopeful news, part five

I took a week hiatus from writing LUNFHN (again with the totally awkward acronym), because honestly, it takes me a long period of time to find what I need to find and then to write it and link it. But there is no dearth of hopeful news. Just a dearth of writing. So, for your visceral, emotional, and intellectual pleasure, here is my fifth installment of hopeful news around COVID-19.

Treatments, Vaccines, and All…That…Jaaaaazz.

The Good the Tech Industry Does…

Salesforce seems to be in this every week. Much as I like Salesforce – it's not because of that. Its effort in this crisis is not just laudable, it's heroic, epic really. As of May 4, it was announcing Salesforce Work.com, a portal for literally everything you need to manage your workforce in any time of crisis. The reason I word it that way, is that Salesforce Care is, I have to presume, not going away when the pandemic does. It will be permanent. Among the offerings of expert advice, management technology tools and access to best practices, one stands out to me in particular. It has developed emergency response management tools with Accenture to help you handle everything from crisis intervention to business continuity. The full press release can be read here.

The Good that People(s) Do

Useful Information

Best PowerPoint of the Week

Of course, this is the only PowerPoint of the entire pandemic…outside of the 10 million generated by the tech industry. This is once again a Ryan Reynolds tour de force. Takes PowerPoint to a new level – though the level is sideways. Or down…

Best Corona Cover of…What day is this?

This week, we reach back to Ariel and Under the Sea. Why wouldn't we? This one is SO well done.

Best Professional Effort of the…More than a Week

I'm cheating. This wasn't a specifically produced effort for SIP and COVID-19. This is the Prayer of St. Francis as it was sung in Come from Away. If you are unacquainted with Come from Away, it is a major hit Broadway musical about the response of the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland to closing of the U.S. airspace during 9-11. Seven thousand airline passengers were grounded in Gander and all of them, ALL OF THEM, were taken in and taken care of by the Gander citizens -- 9000 total citizens in the town. There is a book about this and of course, the musical. This is the Prayer of St. Francis (one of the versions) sung and the beauty of the sentiment and song and the arrangement just should be listened to. By the way, not only am I married to a Newfoundlander, but the character Beulah (whose name you will hear in the beginning) is based on my mother-in-law's cousin, who was a hero and named…Beulah IRL. Listen and do what I do each time. Cry and also recognize the beauty in the human spirit. I'm not religious but….

Cheating again…

You've probably figured out that I love Broadway. That I miss Broadway -- though have only walked down it and gone to theatres in its district. So once again, this was the incredibly well produced Broadway tribute to Moms on Mother's Day done from homes everywhere as a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. I can't get over how the lighting is perfect, the sound outstanding and the production of choral voices flawless. By the way, when you get to the "Come from Away" segment and the "real Beulah Cooper" – that's my mother in law's cousin. She's family.

And once again…SGN with John Krasinki

Who am I kidding? This blows away all the competition. This guy has built a monument to how to handle a crisis with humor and empathy. This week he presides over graduation so that those who didn't get to go to theirs can be part of one.



I'm just gonna end this post with an SGN/JK trademark ending, something he says at the end of every show.

"Just remember, no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world."

You go, everyone.

____________________________________________________

Once again, remember the CRM Playaz Happy Hours on Wednesdays at 3:30pm EDT to 4:30pm EDT(ish). It really ends closer to five but it can't be a happy hour if it ends in 90 minutes now can it? These have been great - completely booked (free to register) for the entirety of their existence. Next available: May 20. Here's the link if you're interested. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crm-playaz-happy-hour-tickets-101830929050.