Create an impressive video presence every time you use your webcam from now on for under $18

Even though things are returning to some semblance of normal, it looks like video interactions will remain common for the foreseeable future. In addition to Zoom meetings, there are regular video calls, vlogs, podcasts, virtual interviews or consultation services, teaching, talk shows, game streaming and more. So if you want to want to stand out among the masses, forget those fake backgrounds and level up your video presence with an affordable lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam Premium for Mac and Windows.

You will be able to easily create cutting-edge backgrounds without having to use expensive green screens, complex lighting setups, or lots of space. Simply open your video conferencing app and add XSplit VCam as a camera source. Then, you can give your webcam a Portrait Mode or DSLR style effect using the built-in adjustable blur slider. Or you can replace your background completely using your choice of an image, webpage, YouTube, or other video.

XSplit VCam works with streaming apps such as Streamlabs, Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), and XSplit, as well as all major video chat and conferencing apps. So you can use it with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Slack, Skype, WeChat, Discord, and more. XSplit VCam even lets you use a mobile device as your webcam.

Don't pass up this opportunity to have a high-quality video presence that puts all the others to shame. And keep in mind that another advantage to custom backgrounds is the ability to keep your location anonymous, so no one will know if you're working from exotic destinations.

This lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam Premium is discounted to $29, but new users can get an additional 40% off for a limited time during our VIP Sale with the coupon code VIP40.