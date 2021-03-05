Create some personal space and block out distractions working from home with this divider

The modern workplace looks vastly different than what we were accustomed to. There are no more cubicles, no is there an open space plan. With remote working being part of the new normal, the modern workplace is everywhere. It can be a corner in your apartment or a separate room in your home. It can also be pretty much where you set your workplace up, whether a cozy cafe or a spot at your local library.

Given this much flexibility, it doesn't mean that you already have to let go of your privacy. Wherever you decide to unleash your productivity, make sure that you still create some personal space with The Fort: Freestanding Divider for Desks, a portable divider equipped with high sound absorption that allows you to create an impromptu home office anywhere.

Designed to accommodate desks, tabletops, and other work surfaces, The Fort is a mobile, freestanding divider that enables you to build a private work office free of distractions. Whether it's in a public area or just your home office, you can create a distraction-free zone so you can focus on your tasks at hand. The acoustic felt material has a 0.75 NRC rating, meaning it subdues whatever sound is in front of the divider. It's also lightweight and doesn't take up too much space when laid flat, making it easy to lug around everywhere.

Once you're done with the workday, you can simply fold it up and store it away, may it be on a hook, in the closet, or perhaps under your bed. It's even constructed to be cleaned and disinfected quickly—bleach can be used to clean the Fort in compliance with the official CDC Cleaning and Disinfection Instructions.

Create a distraction-free workspace anywhere you go with The Fort, currently on sale for $20 off with the code FORT20.

