CSIRO builds analytics platform to help Aussie farmers

Image: Supplied

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has partnered with rural technology startup Digital Agriculture Services (DAS) to build an analytics platform it hopes will "future-proof" farms in Australia.

The Rural Intelligence Platform combines artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based geospatial technology, which CSIRO said will deliver reliable farm data and analytics.

According to CSIRO, the platform is the first to comprehensively assess and monitor rural land anywhere in Australia. It uses information from data sources on the likes of productivity, water access, yield, land use, crop type, rainfall, and drought impact.

It uses satellite imagery to track paddocks and their performance over time; information from Australia's digital soil map is also incorporated, with climate information interpreted to show drought, frost, heat stress for livestock, and other risks, CSIRO explained.

"The platform brings together in one place and refines a range of technologies developed by CSIRO in order to provide a picture of what has happened on a property over the years as well as the current situation," CSIRO Agriculture and Food Deputy Director Dr Michael Robertson said in a statement.

"The Rural Intelligence Platform will help the agribusiness community calculate the risks associated with certain investments or management decisions.

"This is a whole new model for rural analytics which will make it easier to quantify risk and prepare for challenges like climate volatility and change."

CSIRO said the platform incorporates an AI-initiated Automated Valuation Model that is capable of valuing rural properties instantly with up to 90 percent accuracy. Previously, this was only possible for residential properties.

DAS, which was established in partnership with CSIRO in 2017, is working with a number of companies to pilot the Rural Intelligence Platform.

READ ALSO

CSIRO: Our science startups are better for the economy than techbros

CSIRO CEO Dr Larry Marshall points out the obvious: That startups are just small businesses, only with less media excitement.

CSIRO engaging Australians for energy research

The CSIRO Energise app has been developed to allow individuals contribute to national energy research in Australia.

CSIRO Innovation Fund backs technology to tackle fruit flies

Sensors and automated traps will be used to monitor the pest that causes AU$300 million annually.

CSIRO using serverless compute to analyse the human genome

The CSIRO is using AWS Lamba to allow analysis of the 20 exabytes of data coming from genomics every year.

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food (TechRepublic)

The next step in feeding the world's rapidly growing population involves self-driving tractors, precision farming, and Internet of Things sensors to quantify agriculture in vast new ways.