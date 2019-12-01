Cyber Monday 2019: Best Office Depot and OfficeMax deals

The Cyber Monday ad for these merged office superstore chains doesn't offer as many deals on laptops and desktops as their Black Friday ad, which is not entirely surprising given their continued (if shrinking) brick-and-mortar presence. Nonetheless, there are still plenty of specials available from Office Depot and OfficeMax if you didn't buy a PC over the Black Friday weekend, including these highlights:

HP Chromebook 14-db0070nr Touchscreen Laptop for $229.99

No $100 Chromebook deal like Office Depot and OfficeMax promoted on Black Friday, this Cyber Monday special is for buyers who need something bigger than a 11.6-inch screen that the cheapest Chromebooks offer. This HP includes not only a 14-inch display, but also one with touchscreen capabilities. An AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage round out this Chromebook's specs.

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 Laptop for $249.99

If you prefer a Windows 10 system instead of a Chromebook, this Lenovo deal is only $20 more than the HP one above, but you get a faster processor (AMD A6), more storage (500GB hard drive), and a bigger screen (15.6 inches). You do lose the touchscreen, however, though it may not be as much of a selling point on these conventional clamshell-design notebooks.

Dell Inspiron 3475 All-In-One PC for $449.99

Along with the white color scheme, the main selling point for this all-in-one desktop is a large 23.8-inch full HD display. Inside it, you'll find an AMD A9 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

Lenovo Flex 15 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99

If you want a convertible laptop with some power at a decent price, this Lenovo Flex deal features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen. Those concerned about security will also appreciate the built-in fingerprint reader and the shutter to close the notebook's webcam.

HP Pavilion TP01-0066 Desktop for $549.99

While a little short on storage (just a 256GB SSD), this HP desktop makes up for it with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon RX 550 graphics. The tower form factor means there's room to add more storage if you need it, but it may be harder to replace the processing and graphics power for the price.

Asus TUF Gaming Laptop for $799.99

This gaming notebook checks all of the boxes for gamers on a budget. This online-only deal comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a 15.6-inch full HD display. Capping things off is a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to power your gaming on the go.

