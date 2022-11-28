'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a new external hard drive. For PlayStation 5 owners, there are a few deals on Seagate hard drives at Best Buy worth checking out. We're partial to the Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive for PlayStation Consoles, and good news -- right now, it's on sale for $150, saving you $10.
This collectible hard drive from Seagate features beautiful art inspired by Horizon Forbidden West, the 2022 action role-playing game. Reviewers note that the hard drive comes with Horizon Forbidden West stickers -- a fun perk for fans of the game.
With 5TB of storage, you can build your game vault with 60+ PS5 games or 100+ PS4 games. While you can save both PS5 and PS4 games to the drive, you can also play your PS4 games right from device. To play PS5 games, you must transfer them to the PS5 internal drive.
The hard drive comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, allowing for fast, plug-and-play setup. At approximately 5x3 inches, the Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive is a compact, easy to use device that will have you playing in no time at all.