Delivery Drones

Take to the skies with these Cyber Monday drone and drone accessory deals

Save $90 on a DJI drone, or get up to 65% off drone accessories during Cyber Monday 2022.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Cyber Monday drone and drone accessory deals 2022

DJI

Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC highlights

  • Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting 
  • 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) 
  • Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance (A2 performance is 4000 read IOPS, 2000 write IOPS)

STARTRC Drone Landing Pad Pro

ZDNET Recommends

  • 20" x 20" foldable drone landing pad can provide the best take-off and landing surface in any environment 
  • Double-sided color design
  • Come with a waterproof storage bag for easy storage and transport outdoors.
  • Made of high-quality waterproof PU PVC material with lightweight and stain-resistant
  • Help your drone find home position easy

Also: The newest Kindle just dropped to $85 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo highlights

  • At less than 249 g, it weighs about as much as an apple and fits in the palm of your hand
  • Mini 2 supports up to 10km of HD video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities
  • With a max battery life of 31 minutes, DJI Mini 2 gives more than enough time to compose the perfect shot
  • Mini 2 can resist level 5 winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even when flying along a windy coastline or high above an alpine forest
  • 4x digital zoom makes it safer and more convenient when transitioning between shots of varying distance and composition
  • With just a few taps, the DJI Mini 2 automatically records and shoots professional-level videos to share directly on social media

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 250 highlights

  • Flexible dividers securely house drone, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries, 15-inch laptop and 10-inch tablet with additional space for personal items
  • Compression-molded Form Shell technology protects gear from impact without added weight or bulk
  • Cradle Fit pocket suspends and protects a 15-inch laptop and a 10-inch tablet
  • Removable organization panel with elastic straps keeps fragile parts and charging cords secure in the case or on the go

Anker 737 Power Bank highlights

  • Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge
  • Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity, allowing you to charge up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times 
  • Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge
  • Comes with 140W USB-C to USB-C cable
  • 24-month stress-free warranty
