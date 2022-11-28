'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with discounts available on everything from laptops to TVs.
Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, e-retailer Amazon has launched sales on product lines including Fire TVs and Kindles. One deal we've spotted is for the new 2022 flagship Kindle model, a reader that usually retails for $99.99. For a limited time, you can pick up the new Kindle for $85, a 15% discount.
The 2022 Amazon Paperwhite, available in black or denim, is a compact e-reader equipped with a 6-inch, adjustable 300 ppi display. This ad-supported Kindle comes with 16GB of storage, which is more than enough space for thousands of digital books and magazines. You can expect up to six weeks of casual use on a single charge.
When you're selecting your Kindle, you should keep in mind that Amazon now has two options: Lockscreen advertisements, or without. As you may expect, ad-supported devices are cheaper, although if adverts annoy you, you may want to spend a little more for an ad-free alternative.
The advert-free 2022 model normally retails for $120. However, over Cyber Monday, you can pick one up for the same discount, or $105.
This deal on the lastest Amazon Kindle is certainly worth a look, but over Cyber Monday, there are thousands of other discounts to take advantage of, too. You can find sales on TVs, laptops, security cameras, and more. Check out our Cyber Monday live blog for the best deals.