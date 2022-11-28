/>
Halo Band, Amazon's ultimate way to stay in-tune with your body, is just $35

If one of your goals for 2023 is to take more control of your health, the Amazon Halo band is a subtle tool that can be a big motivator. From tracking your steps to your sleep, you can monitor your progress for only $35.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Amazon Halo band
Amazon

Apple Watches aren't for everyone. While you want to save your hard-earned cash on a more trendy timepiece or want to avoid the bulkiness on your wrist, you may want some of the health tracking benefits. Amazon's Halo band offer many of the same movement, heart rate, and sleep tracking tools but via a more sleek, subtle firmware: a lightweight band. 

Aside from its unobstructive build, I think the Halo band's biggest asset its deep dive into health so that you can make habit improvements as subtle as the band itself. 

For example, aside from the raw heart, sleep, and movement tracking data, the band allows you to measure your BMI, use apps like headspace to tame your higher heart rate or fall asleep easier, and even monitor your intensity levels at different points of a workout. 

Compatible with apps like SWEAT and OrangeTheory Fitness classes, you can use the sweat-proof band as your in the moment workout companion, and use the instant stats as your personal trainer to pinpoint where your heart rate ebbs and flows. 

As I said, what I like about the band is its commitment to you taking different aspects of health into your own hands, subtly. Partnering with Whole Foods and Weight Watchers, the Band also gives you access to over 400 recipes for easy ways to integrate a healthy diet into your routine. 

All the different health features from meditation to sleep tracking and clean eating in-between would make me all the more interested to see how my overall heart rate, motivation to move, and sleep quality is impacted. Luckily, the band  is equipped to readily offer that trending feedback. 

My all time favorite feature, the band even tracks your voice and tells you how you sound to others, even fostering healthier communication. You can, of course, turn off the microphone for privacy if you want. 

Also: Take charge of your health: Oura Ring Gen3 fitness ring is $50 off 

Purchasing the $35 band today will come with a free 6-month trial of the Halo Band membership, which includes the full suite of features. After the free trial, the membership auto-renews to $3.99 per month. 

Also: The 12 best Black Friday deals on the iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini

If you're looking for something small to make some big changes in your health this new year, I would take advantage of the Halo Band deal and pay less than $50 to better your health. 

