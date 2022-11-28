Amazon

Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).

The MacBook Air Cyber Monday deal is the one I personally bought. The sleek, light laptop was the perfect gift for a family member to begin with, and $200 off sweetened the deal. I read the review ZDNET's Robin Harris wrote about the MacBook Air after a year of using it, and I liked that he wrote about high functionality for the price.

More: MacBook Air (Late 2020) review: M1 chip gives Apple's veteran ultraportable a shot in the arm

The MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life and an Apple M1 chip for faster performance with less power usage. This model has 8GB of RAM, so you can have multiple tabs open with little to no impact on how quickly the laptop loads. You also have 256GB of storage, a backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID fingerprint sensing, and one year of AppleCare for free.

The outside of the MacBook is light and environmentally friendly: The enclosure is made of 100% recycled aluminum. You can get it in gold, silver, or space gray, and there's no additional fee for choosing a different color -- your price remains $799 this Cyber Monday with a $200 savings.

Costco has the same deal going on -- so if you're a Costco member, and you'd like to purchase the MacBook Air there, you can. The same color choices are available.

For steeper savings and a bigger screen, but a higher price, Costco is offering the LG Gram 17-inch Intel Evo laptop with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor for $999 (save $500). This is a powerful laptop powered by an Intel i7 processor with 16GB of RAM so that you can get work done faster than you could with an 8GB RAM machine. The 17-inch anti-glare display is perfect if you need more room on your screen and you don't want to use a monitor. You get 512GB of storage, the Windows 11 Home operating system, an integrated webcam with face recognition, HD audio, a backlit keyboard, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The third and final laptop to consider is the Dell Latitude 7420. It's a business laptop that weighs in at less than three pounds, with a 14-inch screen, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB on the hard drive. Dell uses even more reclaimed carbon fiber than they do for their other laptops in their Latitude 7000 line, so you get a lighter PC that has a lighter environmental footprint too.

Dell has the Latitude 7420 discounted by $1,320 for a Cyber Monday sale price of $889.