'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
We're going into the final leg of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities, which means major retailers will put all their chips on the table to win your hard-earned cash. If you've been sifting through the catalogs to score a sweet new tablet, let this be the one to rule them all.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, previously selling for $160, is currently on sale at select stores for only $99. The 8.7-inch slab won't replace your $1,000 laptop but is more than sufficient for run-of-the-mill tasks like social media browsing, video streaming, and mobile gaming.
More: 29+ best Cyber Monday tablet deals
At just shy of $100, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite hits all-time lows, beating its previous record of $109. What should sell you the tablet, even more, is its reliable internal specifications, including the beefy 5,100mAh battery, 1080p display, Mediatek MT8 Helio processor, and 32GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
All those numbers suggest that the tablet is more than capable for most users, including students who want a portable device for taking notes and scanning PDFs, kids who can't get enough of Paw Patrol and Roblox, and even tech enthusiasts who seek a touchpoint for their smart homes.
More: Looking for a cheap tablet? Here are our top picks for under $400
At the time of writing, nearly every major retailer is matching the $99 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offer, but I'd highly suggest picking one up from Best Buy or Target, both of which still have enough inventory to ship the tablet out by early December. Amazon is also available, but its delivery times -- for my area, at least -- have been delayed until the mid-to-end of next month.