CyberCX eyes Australian government with Foresight acquisition

The Australian cyber megamix CyberCX has made yet another acquisition, this time scooping up Foresight with an eye on its government portfolio.

CyberCX, the group of security companies headed by two of Australia's most experienced technology and cyber veterans, said specialist cybersecurity consultancy Foresight would strengthen its Canberra footprint and cement its capability and credentials as "Australia's leading cybersecurity organisation".

"With extensive experience working with Australian government agencies, the addition of Foresight will increase CyberCX's substantial capability in delivering cyber security solutions for major government clients," CyberCX said.

Founded over a decade ago, Foresight is an independent cybersecurity consultancy focused on technical security compliance and assurance activities for enterprise and government. CyberCX said Foresight has deep expertise providing security solutions to leading Australian and global organisations, working with Australian government agencies in assessing large and highly complex systems.

The consultancy also has a particularly strong cloud security practice and works with cloud service providers, government agencies, and large enterprises.

"We built Foresight as a proudly 100% Australian company, providing independent cybersecurity advice as a trusted advisor to our customers. CyberCX supercharges this mission," Foresight managing director Peter Baussmann said.

"The CyberCX team have quickly established themselves as a formidable force across Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to continuing to service our customers at the highest level and offering them the full suite of capabilities and expertise that CyberCX has to offer."

CyberCX, backed by private equity firm BGH Capital, was formed a little over one year ago when it brought together 12 of Australia's independent cybersecurity brands: Alcorn, Assurance, Asterisk, CQR, Diamond, Enosys, Klein&Co, Phriendly Phishing, Sense of Security, Shearwater, TSS, and YellIT.

It is headed by Alastair MacGibbon, former head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre and once special adviser on cybersecurity to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, as well as CEO John Paitaridis, who was formerly Optus Business' managing director.

Since launch, CyberCX has gone on an expansion spree, scooping up a number of local cybersecurity startups simultaneously.

Last month, it announced plans to push into Queensland and in late October, CyberCX stood up operations in Western Australia after acquiring two local cyber firms, Asterisk Information Security and Diamond Cyber Security.

Identity management firm Decipher Works and cloud security specialists CloudTen also joined the organisation in October; and two Melbourne-based startups, Basis Networks and Identity Solutions, were added to CyberCX in July.

CyberCX has also pushed into the New Zealand market in August, adding its first Kiwi acquisition in Insomnia Security a month later.

