Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne buys Scalyr for $155 million

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne said it has signed a deal to acquire Scalyr, makers of a data analytics platform for log management and observability, for $155 million in cash and equity.

According to SentinelOne, the acquisition will help the company add significant capabilities to its extended detection and response (XDR) platform.

Specifically, the company said Scalyr's technology will bolster SentinelOne's ability to ingest, correlate, search, and action data across sources, including both public cloud and internal enterprise data sources.

Scalyr's big data technology is perfect for the use cases of XDR, ingesting terabytes of data across multiple systems and correlating it at machine speed so security professionals have actionable intelligence to autonomously detect, respond, and mitigate threats," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "This is a dramatic leap forward for our industry – while other next-gen products are entirely reliant on SIEM integrations or OEMs for point in time data correlation and response, SentinelOne uniquely provides customers with proactive operational insights from a security-first perspective."

The acquisition is expected to close during SentinelOne's first quarter. SentinelOne said its data services team will continue offering log management, observability and event data cloud services in conjunction with integrating Scalyr.

