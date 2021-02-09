Protect your online privacy with this highly rated VPN, now on sale

If you're subscribed to us, you probably know by now how important using a VPN is. A reliable VPN is truly the easiest way to protect your online privacy besides shutting off your internet entirely. But for those of us who rely on the internet, whether for work or for play, a VPN is a necessity.

The hard part is choosing the right VPN for you. There are dozens of options on the market, and everyone has different needs. Windscribe VPN is an excellent, highly-rated choice if you need an all-encompassing privacy and security solution.

Windscribe VPN is a 2-in1 privacy solution that will keep your data and devices safe from harm. On one hand, it offers comprehensive VPN coverage by redirecting your traffic through an encrypted tunnel to one of its international servers. This masks your physical location, gives you a new IP address, and prevents 3rd parties such as hackers, government agencies, and even your ISP from tracking your behavior. On top of that, you can access content that's blocked in your country since you now appear to be accessing the internet abroad.

A new IP address alone won't completely protect you; advertisers can still target you based on information from your browser. This is why the second half of Windscribe is a browser extension that blocks ads, beacons, and trackers from monitoring your browsing habits. Windscribe also uses a firewall to keep you safe in the event that your encrypted connection fails.

With Windscribe VPN's comprehensive security and privacy features, it earned a user rating of 4.4/5 stars.

