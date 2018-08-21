​Datacentre issue to blame for Commonwealth Bank outage

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) on Monday suffered an issue at one of its two datacentres that support online banking, causing services to be interrupted for the entire day.

special feature The Cloud v. Data Center Decision While companies used to have to justify everything they wanted to migrate to the cloud, that scenario has flipped in recent years. Here's how to make the best decisions about cloud computing. Read More

In a video apologising to customers, executive general manager of digital at CBA Pete Steel said the load placed on a single datacentre as a result caused greater demand and rendered some services unavailable.

"We have two datacentres that support the app and NetBank, and unfortunately today one of them has had an issue and so there's a lot of demand on one datacentre," he explained.

The bank's NetBank and CommBank services were impacted from Monday morning.

"Some payments in NetBank and CommBank app are not working and we're sorry for this," the bank wrote at 10.20am AEST Monday. "We apologise for this inconvenience and we're working to fix this as soon as possible."

As late as 7.30pm AEST on Monday, the bank reported "improvements" to its services.

In an update posted on Tuesday morning, the bank said services had been fully restored for NetBank and the CommBank app.

"Yesterday was certainly a tough day, and I wanted to apologise to any of our customers who had issues logging on to the CommBank mobile app or to NetBank," Steel said.

"Our teams have worked very hard during the night and I am pleased to say we've restored all services, and we can reassure customers that everything will be working today as they expect."

CBA earlier this month reported 12-month statutory net profit after tax of AU$9.4 billion, a 4.7 percent decrease from FY17.

Operating income for the year ended June 30, 2018 was AU$25.9 billion, up 2.6 percent year on year, and operating expenses totalled AU$11.6 billion, up 9.2 percent over the prior year.

IT services spend was up 13 percent in FY18 to AU$1.7 billion.

RELATED COVERAGE

Commonwealth Bank to deliver world's first blockchain bond

The bank was chosen by the World Bank to conduct the world's first bond transaction delivered solely using blockchain.

Commonwealth Bank looks to three-hour code release nirvana

The bank's CIO wants to split his teams into smaller teams, give his staff more decision-making opportunities, and push releases out every three hours.

Commonwealth Bank wants to take banking back to the 1970s

Using technology, the banking heavyweight wants to get to know its customers better by restoring the relationship people had with banks over 40 years ago.

Why Westpac is making 'frenemies' with fintechs (TechRepublic)

The bank's CIO has used the term 'frenemies' to describe the relationship Westpac has with the fintech community down under.