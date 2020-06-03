DataLocker DL3: Encrypted external hard drive

External drives are a great way to store and backup data, but without proper encryption they make the data vulnerable to theft and snooping. And while software-based encryption solutions exist, they require effort on the part of the user and can risk leaving data unencrypted.

This is why built-in hardware encryption is recommended. And the Datalocker DL3 is built around security.

The DL3 is a palm-sized eternal hard drive, on which the data is encrypted using an AES 256-bit XTS mode crypto engine. Brute force attacks are impossible thanks to the self-destruct mode, and the alphanumeric, backlit keypad randomly rotates the entries on the keypad to mitigate against attacks that rely on fingerprint or pattern examination.

A great feature about the DL3 is that there are not drivers to install. You just plug it in and away you go. All drive management and admin is also controlled using the touchscreen keypad.

Must read: Latest iPhone and iPad update is a toxic hellstew of bugs

Datalocker DL3 Datalocker DL3: Key features: Absolutely no software or drivers

Supports alpha and numeric based passwords, plus the # and * characters

AES 256-bit XTS mode encryption.

Self destruct security mode (mitigate brute force hacking)

Keypad randomization (mitigate surface analysis)

Super-speed USB 3.0 interface (compatible with USB 2.0)

Rapid secure wipe (rapid key zeroization)

Supports an administrator password (full permissions) and a user password (limited permissions)

Removable silicone protective guard View Now at Datalocker

Datalocker DL3: Tech specs

Capacity : 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 512GB SSD, 960GB SSD, 2TB SSD, 4TB SSD, 7.6TB SSD

: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 512GB SSD, 960GB SSD, 2TB SSD, 4TB SSD, 7.6TB SSD Cryptographic Processes : FIPS 197 Certified AES 256-Bit XTS mode encryption

: FIPS 197 Certified AES 256-Bit XTS mode encryption Dimensions (L x W x D) : 120mm x 80mm x 23mm

: 120mm x 80mm x 23mm Weight (product only) : Approx. 255g

: Approx. 255g Interface : USB 3.0 (2.0 compatible)

: USB 3.0 (2.0 compatible) System Compatibility : Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Linux, Android, Chrome OS, Citrix Ready (XenApp & XenDesktop compatible)

: Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Linux, Android, Chrome OS, Citrix Ready (XenApp & XenDesktop compatible) Languages : English, French, German and Spanish.

: English, French, German and Spanish. Warranty : 3 years

: 3 years Management System : SafeConsole (only managed on Windows)

: SafeConsole (only managed on Windows) Authentication: Strong password via on-screen alphanumeric keypad

On the performance front, I tested the hard drive version of the DL3 with a 500GB HHD and got read and write speeds of around 100MB/s, which is quite impressive for an encrypted hard drive.

This is a great drive. It's portable, easy to use, rugged enough to throw into a bag from travel, and there's only one cable that you need to carry with you.

If you're looking for a high-security drive to hold your data, the Datalocker DL3 is well worth looking at.