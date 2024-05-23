'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Daylight debuts world's first 'blue-light-free computer' with a 120Hz LivePaper display
A California-based startup is rolling out a computer today that it claims will help you get better sleep and have a healthier relationship with technology. The DC1, from Daylight, is the world's first computer that's totally blue-light-free and designed for "deep thought and well-being," the company says in its press release.
At least on the science side of things, there's some merit to this. Studies have found that blue light exposure has a number of harmful effects, including throwing your circadian rhythm out of whack.
To help, Daylight's 10.5-inch LivePaper display refreshes at up to 120Hz, meaning it's much smoother on the eyes than the traditional e-reader. It combines the "calm focus of e-Ink with the smooth responsiveness of a traditional LCD," the company says. "Essentially like a Kindle and an iPad had a baby." And unlike your standard e-ink panel, Daylight says its LivePaper finish should produce less ghosting and lag.
The DC1's technology allows for a paper-like reading and writing experience while offering compatibility with your usual Android apps. Without naming specifics, Daylight noted the "highly capable device" can run all productivity essentials. Users are encouraged to take their device outdoors, as the screen is readable in sunlight -- and likely works best under that condition.
The tablet has notifications turned off by default and runs on a custom, minimalist Android-based operating system that limits distractions. Daylight founder Anjan Katta says that his startup isn't just out to design products, but to change the way humans interact with technology. "Our goal is to create devices that encourage users to reconnect with the natural world and their own thoughts, rather than being constantly overstimulated by screens," he said.
The Daylight DC1 is available for $729 -- not exactly the cheapest offering in the product category, but also not as pricey as, say, an iPad Pro. In fact, the company says the first two rounds of preorders have already sold out, but another round of Daylight DC1 preorders starts today, with shipping expected to begin in June.
In an interview about his startup's new device, Katta said that Daylight is working on a laptop with the same screen technology.