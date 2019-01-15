Deal alert: Get Amazon's Alexa Voice remote for just $15

For a limited time, Amazon is dropping the price of the Alexa Voice Remote from $29 to just $15. Amazon said this 50-percent off promotion will run as long as "supplies last," and it wouldn't elaborate on just how long the company expects current stock to last.

Just last week, I wrote about the benefits of the remote and declared it a must-have accessory at $29. But, at $15, it's even more appealing.

Also: This $29 accessory is a must-have if you own a Fire TV

The recently revamped remote adds volume controls, a mute button, and a power button. That may sound like standard remote features -- and they are -- but previous Fire TV remotes lacked that functionality, forcing users to keep a TVs remote nearby for basic functionality, along with the Fire TV remote nearby to navigate its interface.

Also: Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Alexa turns on your TV CNET

Additionally, Amazon is announcing that the Fire TV Stick will now come with the improved Alexa Voice Remote, and it'll still cost $39. Once the remote's promotion is over, that puts the Fire TV Stuck bundle just $10 more than the remote on its own.

Amazon is currently selling the new Fire TV Stick combo and will begin shipping orders on Jan. 23 to customers in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and India.

