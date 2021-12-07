Why you can trust ZDNet
Deal alert: Save up to 60% on McAfee's Total Protection plans

One of the best all-in-one antivirus protection plans can be yours at a significantly marked-down price.

Whether you scooped up a new laptop or desktop computer during Black Friday, or just wanting to keep your tech free of viruses, malware, and more, having a reliable antivirus solution is a must. At ZDNet, we've tested dozens of antivirus programs on the market, and among the best is McAfee's Total Protection Ultimate. McAfee is one of the old guards in the digital security space and we're happy to claim that its service has only gotten better over time. To make things sweeter, check out the deals below on McAfee's all-in-one protection plans.

One year subscription of McAfee Total Protection starting at $29.99

Up to $95 off, as low as $2.49 per month

McAfee Total Protection

Starting today, McAfee is offering exclusive discounts for first time users across its catalog of Total Protection plans. That includes the Basic tier, which covers only one device, and ZDNet's recommended, Ultimate tier, which covers unlimited devices. Here's the price breakdown for each tier:

  • Basic: $29.99/year ($55 off), protects one device
  • Plus: $39.99/year ($65 off), protects five devices
  • Premium: $44.99/year ($85 off), protects 10 devices
  • Ultimate: $64.99/year ($95 off), protects unlimited devices

Besides the amount of devices that each tier covers, it's good to know that the security benefits remain the same across the board. By subscribing to the one year plan, you'll be receiving McAfee's award-winning antivirus software, identity protection service, firewall, password management, and even access to Secure VPN (if you enroll in auto-renewal).

You can learn more about the terms and conditions of the offer here

