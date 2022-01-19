Deal alert: Snag a $109 Acer 11.6'' Chromebook at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a laptop that can tackle your clerical needs without breaking the bank, then a Chromebook is the way to go. Chromebooks have cemented its stake in the mobile computing space through affordability and ease-of-use. And every once in awhile, there are deals on these Chrome OS-powered systems that put them at an even smaller fraction of the cost of traditional laptops and MacBooks. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109 ($140 off), making it one of the best-value Chromebooks for remote workers and students.

Acer 11.6'' Chromebook 311 for $109 $140 off Acer For a Chromebook that's as heavily discounted as this one, you'd think that it's a fairly old model. But, the Acer Chromebook 311 launched just a year ago and continues to be an excellent, entry-level laptop for most people. The clam shell houses an 11.6-inch display and runs on a MediaTek MT8183C, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Acer promises up to 15 hours of battery life, which many of Best Buy's certified customers attested to. Flanking the sides are two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a headphone jack. The $109 deal ends this Friday, January 21, according to Best Buy's website. With a potential 2022 model on the horizon, we expect this offer to be one of the last, as an attempt to make room for the new.

