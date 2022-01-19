Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Deal alert: Snag a $109 Acer 11.6'' Chromebook at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 311 deal makes for an affordable media player or remote learning machine for students.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop that can tackle your clerical needs without breaking the bank, then a Chromebook is the way to go. Chromebooks have cemented its stake in the mobile computing space through affordability and ease-of-use. And every once in awhile, there are deals on these Chrome OS-powered systems that put them at an even smaller fraction of the cost of traditional laptops and MacBooks. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109 ($140 off), making it one of the best-value Chromebooks for remote workers and students.

Also: Best Chromebook for students: Grade A picks

Acer 11.6'' Chromebook 311 for $109

$140 off

acer-chromebook-311-11-6-hd-display
Acer

For a Chromebook that's as heavily discounted as this one, you'd think that it's a fairly old model. But, the Acer Chromebook 311 launched just a year ago and continues to be an excellent, entry-level laptop for most people. The clam shell houses an 11.6-inch display and runs on a MediaTek MT8183C, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Acer promises up to 15 hours of battery life, which many of Best Buy's certified customers attested to. Flanking the sides are two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a headphone jack.

The $109 deal ends this Friday, January 21, according to Best Buy's website. With a potential 2022 model on the horizon, we expect this offer to be one of the last, as an attempt to make room for the new.

View now at Best Buy

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you. 

ZDNet Recommends

Hardware | Reviews | Security | Mobility | PCs
Show Comments

Related