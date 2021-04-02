Deal alert: The Mu6 Ring open-air headphones are 30% off right now

Although some people may have been able to keep up their outdoor fitness activities over the last 12 months, a lot more have been stuck indoors and are hoping to be able to fully resume indoor classes and gym workouts sometime soon. In any case, there's no better time to pick up a cool set of cutting-edge wireless headphones than when they're available at a great discount, so you will want to check out this deal on the Mu6 Ring: Open Air Headphones.

The futuristic look of the Mu6 Ring headphones is every bit as functional as it is attractive. First of all, the open-ear, wireless, air-conduction design is comfortably lightweight and allows you to remain completely aware of your surroundings even as you enjoy your preferred audio content. When listening to music or your favorite podcast, you will still easily hear if someone addresses you on a plane or if a vehicle is approaching you from behind during your run.

The Mu6 Ring is different from bone conduction earphones in that its 16mm dynamic drivers offer a wide dynamic range, with mid-to-high sound processing that performs much more delicately, and a rich bass which will never be the least bit uncomfortable. It also has a leaks layer technology that will significantly reduce the natural leakage of sound and provide the absolute best on-the-go audio.

Since the Mu6 Ring is rated IP55 splash waterproof, it is protected from sweat and water, so you can wear it with confidence during the most strenuous exercise. It is compatible with both Android and iOS, plus the Bluetooth connection offers the convenience of multipoint pairing.

The Mu6 Ring headset has an easy click command for volume, playing, pausing, and skipping tracks. Its advanced dual-microphone allows you to take calls. But it will also act as a voice assistant that supports Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, and more. Best of all, the 200mAh battery will provide up to 10 hours of music.

Now you can have a premium audio experience from comfortable, stylish headphones. Buy the Mu6 Ring Open Air Headphones today, while you can take advantage of the 30% discount off the $79 MSRP and pay only $54.99.

