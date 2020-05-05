Deliveroo to offer temporary fee relief for venues using its food delivery service

Image: Deliveroo

Food delivery service Deliveroo has announced that it will remove the commission fee for pick-up orders and drop its commission rate to 5% where restaurants provide their own delivery.

The commission relief will apply until June 5.

Deliveroo Australia CEO Ed McManus said the temporary relief signals the company's support for local businesses who have been impacted by novel coronavirus outbreak.

"At Deliveroo we are only as good as our restaurant partners; their success is our success," he said.

"We continue to look for ways to support our restaurant partners and following discussions with them we know this short-term relief on commissions we are announcing today for restaurant partners across Australia will assist them to continue to trade and to keep their teams employed."

The decision comes weeks after the Queensland government announced it was holding meetings with "key stakeholders" to address the delivery fees that food delivery services such as Deliveroo and UberEats are charging local cafe and restaurants.

"Deliveroo already offers one of the more completive commission rates and it's great news for business owners as well as consumers," Queensland Minister for Small Business Shannon Fentiman said of Deliveroo's latest announcement.

"These new measures provide options for the consumer to make informed decisions so they can still support their eatery when they order through Deliveroo."

As a result of mandated closures introduced by the federal government to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, many cafes and restaurants have had to operate solely on takeaway and delivery orders.

ZDNet has reached out to Uber for comment on whether it plans to make similar changes to its fees to assist restaurant partners.

