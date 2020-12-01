Dell Cyber Week deals: XPS 15, G5 gaming laptop, and more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

By launching its holiday shopping plans on Oct. 15, Dell set the pace for shopping deals this November. It's now down to a new round of deals for Cyber Monday, when hourly doorbusters are on offer from 8am to 10pm. Check out the updated list of Dell Cyber Monday sales below.

Dell XPS Tower desktop for $649.99 $200 off This stylish desktop tower includes an Intel Core i5-10400 processor, 16GB of memory, and terabyte hard drive (monitor not included). It's also designed for future upgrades -- such as three PCIe slots and tool-less access to the chassis -- and features 10 USB ports so you'll never run out of a connection for your external peripheral. View Now at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5502 business laptop for $819 $330 off Corporate road warriors -- or work-from-home warriors -- can get a powerful business laptop for a great deal beginning at 4 p.m. on Cyber Monday. The well-stacked Vostro 15 5502 features a latest 11th-generation Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics and full HD display. View Now at Dell

Dell Precision 3440 workstation for $909 $120 off Buying for a business and need your workers at their desks rather than on the road? This workstation manages to squeeze a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD into a tiny form factor. View Now at Dell

