Dell EMC, Nvidia make AI reference architecture available

Dell EMC and Nvidia said a reference design for artificial intelligence workloads is now available and part of a portfolio of converged systems designed for machine learning and scaling next-gen workloads.

The reference architecture combined Dell EMC all-flash Isilon F800 with the Nvidia DGX-1.

AI is becoming a critical workload for enterprises and storage giants are rolling out building blocks to build out machine learning and AI workloads. The Dell EMC-Nvidia system will be offered through Dell partners FusionStorm-Computacenter, Insight, Presidio, Sirius and WWT.

Other storage vendors ranging from NetApp to Pure Storage to IBM and HPE are all targeting AI workloads as well as working with frameworks such as TensorFlow and Pytorch.

For Dell EMC, the Nvidia collaboration is all about high-performance computing and converged systems as well as Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI, which pairs Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 with NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs.

