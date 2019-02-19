Skills gap, corporate culture holding back AI adoption, O'Reilly survey says

Enterprises are facing a machine learning and artificial intelligence skill shortage even as they plow ahead with implementations.

According to O'Reilly's 2019 artificial intelligence survey, 23 percent of respondents said that lack of skilled people is slowing adoption. In O'Reilly's 2018 AI survey, 20 percent of respondents said lack of skilled people hampered adoption.

The O'Reilly survey on AI had a bevy of interesting data nuggets. For instance:

60 percent of respondents said their companies are planning to spend at least 5 percent of their IT budgets on artificial intelligence.



19 percent said that they work for companies that will spend at least 20 percent of their IT budgets on AI.



81 percent said they work for companies already using AI.



23 percent of respondents said company culture was holding back AI adoption.



A third of respondents are using AI for customer service or IT and half are using AI for research and development projects.



86 percent are using deep learning for unstructured data and 69 percent for text. 53 percent said deep learning is used for computer vision.



