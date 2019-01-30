Nvidia launches new colocation program to jumpstart data center deployments

Amid a surprising slowdown of Nvidia's data center business, the GPU maker is launching a new program that should make it easier for businesses to take advantage of Nvidia's DGX systems. With the new DGX-Ready Data Center program, businesses can get access to data center services through a new network of qualified Nvidia colocation partners.

GPU-accelerated computing is useful for businesses that want to deploy AI workloads. As Nvidia pointed out in its announcement, organizations across a range of industries -- from healthcare to oil and gas businesses -- have successfuly deployed their own DGX

system-based AI data centers. However, many organizations don't have modern data center facilities that can support accelerated computing operations.

Now, rather than going through the challenging process of upgrading their own facilities, organizations can turn to one of Nvidia's colocation partners. Through the new program, they can deploy either DGX systems or the recently announced DGX reference architecture solutions from DDN, IBM Storage, NetApp and Pure Storage.

The new program is launching just a couple of days after Nvidia disclosed that its data center business in the fourth quarter did not meet expectations. "A number of deals in the company's forecast did not close in the last month of the quarter as customers shifted to a more cautious approach," Nvidia said. That, coupled with worse-than-expected gaming demand, prompted Nvidia to issue a downward revision of its fourth quarter guidance,

So far, there are nine North American data center operators in the new program, including Aligned Energy, Colovore, Core Scientific, CyrusOne, Digital Reality, EdgeConneX, Flexential, Scale Matrix, and Switch. Nvidia is evaluating additional program partners in North America and plans to extend the program globally later this year.

