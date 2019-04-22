Dell Technologies extends systems integrator agreement with Cisco

Dell Technologies on Monday announced a multi-year extension of its systems integrator agreement with Cisco, demonstrating Dell's commitment to the converged infrastructure market. The companies will continue to collaborate on product development, as well as in areas like sales and marketing.

As IDC recently noted, converged infrastructure spending was up nearly 15 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, with Dell Technologies companies taking the top spot in both hardware and software via VMware. However, that growth was driven by the hyperconverged infrastructure market -- sales of reference design systems and integrated infrastructure were down year-over-year.

In a blog post, Dell EMC said that as a leader in reference systems and integrated infrastructure, "Dell EMC thinks it's clear CI will remain a popular choice for years to come."

The new agreement with Cisco builds on a 10-year partnership with the company. They've worked together through multiple iterations of VxBlock, most recently releasing the VxBlock 1000 technology stack that's built on Dell EMC storage and data protection with networking from Cisco.