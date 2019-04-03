Dell Technologies, VMware dominate converged infrastructure, says IDC

Converged infrastructure spending in the fourth quarter was up 14.8 percent in the fourth quarter with Dell Technologies companies taking the top spot in both hardware and software via VMware, according to IDC.

IDC noted that hyperconverged infrastructure continues to drive the market overall. IDC breaks down the converged systems market into certified reference systems and infrastructure, integrated platforms and hyperconverged systems.

Reference design systems fell 6.4 percent and integrated infrastructure declined 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, respectively. Those declines were overshadowed by hyperconverged systems, which generated $1.9 billion in revenue, up 57.2 percent from a year ago.

Dell led branded converged systems in the fourth quarter with fourth quarter market share of 28.6 percent. On the software side, VMware led hyperconverged systems followed by Nutanix.