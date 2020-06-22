Dell launches rugged version of VxRail, AMD EPYC support

Dell Technologies launched a ruggedized version of its hyper-converged VxRail system as it aims to bring high-performance computing to edge environments for industries such as oil and gas and manufacturing.

The company also launched a VxRail system with AMD EPYC processors in a 1U form factor for space-constrained data centers and edge deployments. Dell Technologies also added Intel Optane persistent memory and Nvidia GPU options.

VxRail is the leading hyper-converged system and Dell Technologies co-engineers the line with portfolio company VMware. The company is betting that more data-intensive applications will be run in rugged environments.

The ruggedized version of VxRail is the D Series. The system is compact and designed for remote environments. The system, designed to take 40G of operational shock and operate at up to 15,000 feet, has 2nd Gen Intel Xeon processors and is 20-inches deep.

VxRail D Series is available on June 23.

As for the AMD EPYC version of VxRail, Dell Technologies is giving the chipmaker more throughput. Dell Technologies said the VxRail E Series is the first with AMD support. The compact systems are available with NVMe, all-flash or hybrid storage configurations.

In addition, Dell Technologies rolled out a series of software updates to support VMware's latest releases and product lifecycle management tools to better manage clusters.