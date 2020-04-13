Dell releases new tool to detect BIOS attacks

Image: Dell

Computer manufacturing giant Dell released on Friday a new security tool that detects attacks attempting to modify a computer's BIOS component.

Named the Dell SafeBIOS Events & Indicators of Attack, the tool works by detecting changes to a Dell computer's BIOS configuration and raising an alert in companies' management consoles.

The tool's purpose is to give system administrators the ability to isolate workstations that may have been compromised, to be set aside for remediation.

The tool is not meant to replace the full capabilities of an endpoint security system (antivirus). Instead, the tool is intended to provide protection against a series of attacks (BIOS attacks) that most antivirus products are not engineered to handle or detect.

"Detection at this level allows organizations to respond to advanced threats quickly and successfully, interrupting the attack chain before it's able to do more damage," the company said on Friday.

Dell said the tool will be provided for free to all its enterprise customers. The tool has already been made available for download as part of the Dell Trusted Device solution.

The Dell SafeBIOS Events & Indicators of Attack tool is just the latest Dell security offering the company has made available to its customers in recent weeks. Since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dell has offered existing customers flexible endpoint security solutions to help them: