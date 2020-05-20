Dell Technologies, Google Cloud tighten up integration, storage links for data heavy workloads

Dell Technologies and Google Cloud have paired up on hybrid cloud storage system that can move up to 50 petabytes of data across private and public clouds more easily.
The launch of Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud is an effort to create a flow of data across both clouds. Dell Technologies also launched tools for simplified management of private and public cloud storage, support for VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Cloud Foundation 4, expanded subscription and services offerings, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and SD-WAN advances for software-defined networking.
- Google announces new integrated first-party offering with VMware
- Dell Technologies makes VMware linchpin of hybrid cloud, data center as a service, end user strategies
- Dell rolls out new subscription model for hybrid cloud deployments
- Dell Technologies updates HPC portfolio with new services for AI deployments
The upshot is that Dell Technologies is going after analytics, big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads and its cloud platform now connects to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
Brian Payne, vice president of cloud product management at Dell Technologies, said the company has been adding capabilities for enterprises looking to manage on-premise, cloud and edge computing workloads. "There's a desire to digitize and drive transformation," said Payne. "Customers are looking across cloud providers and the AI and machine learning frameworks they need."
Among the key items:
- OneFS for Google Cloud combines Dell EMC Isilon with Google Cloud analytics and compute to use one interface and file system, so customers don't have to adjust applications.
- Integration between Dell Technologies Cloud Platform and container platforms as well as virtual machines on Dell EMC VxRail infrastructure. The combination includes VMware's Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, VMware Cloud Foundation 4, vSphere 7 and Dell EMC VxRail into one system.
- Dell Technologies On Demand have more node configurations for consuming cloud infrastructure.
- Dell Technologies Cloud has added VMware Cloud on Dell EMC support with 42U rack unit infrastructure, which doubles the amount of supported processor cores, memory options and NVM3 all-flash storage.
- New updates to Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware. There are more options for appliance and bandwidth for workloads such as voice over IP, video streaming and virtual desktop infrastructure.
Join Discussion