Dell Technologies, Google Cloud tighten up integration, storage links for data heavy workloads

Dell Technologies CTO John Roese on the new normal for work 25:03 Watch Now

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Dell Technologies and Google Cloud have paired up on hybrid cloud storage system that can move up to 50 petabytes of data across private and public clouds more easily.

The launch of Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud is an effort to create a flow of data across both clouds. Dell Technologies also launched tools for simplified management of private and public cloud storage, support for VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Cloud Foundation 4, expanded subscription and services offerings, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and SD-WAN advances for software-defined networking.

The upshot is that Dell Technologies is going after analytics, big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads and its cloud platform now connects to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Brian Payne, vice president of cloud product management at Dell Technologies, said the company has been adding capabilities for enterprises looking to manage on-premise, cloud and edge computing workloads. "There's a desire to digitize and drive transformation," said Payne. "Customers are looking across cloud providers and the AI and machine learning frameworks they need."

Among the key items: