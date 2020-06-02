Dell Technologies rolls out systems for HPC, AI workloads leveraging VMware's Bitfusion

Dell Technologies CTO John Roese on the new normal for work 25:03 Watch Now

Dell Technologies is rolling out a series of designs and systems that aim to speed up artificial intelligence deployments by using VMware's acquired Bitfusion technology.

Two Dell EMC Ready Solutions are based on VMware Validated Designs to combine Dell EMC hardware with VMware Cloud Foundation and AI management Bitfusion tools in VMware vSphere 7. Dell Technologies said that its Dell

Dell Technologies is claiming to be among the first IT companies to equip systems to run AI workloads within VMware environments.

Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president of product management and marketing for Dell Technologies server unit, said the new systems are designed to run AI anywhere and take advantage of underutilized GPUs. "GPU instances are being underutilized and that is holding back AI," said Pendekanti.

Pendekanti added that Dell Technologies strategy with the systems is to break down pockets of information and continually leverage data for models. VMware's Bitfusion technology, which was acquired last year, is designed to virtualize and organize GPUs to make them more efficient.

Here's how VMware's Bitfusion organizes GPUs.

The systems, available now, include:

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI, which includes an integrated system that delivers GPUs as a service. Two designs create virtual GPU pools via VMware vSphere 7 with Bitfusion so developers and data scientists can pool IT resources. Support for VMware Cloud Foundation with VMware vSphere 7 support for Kubernetes and container-based applications.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Virtualized HPC, includes virtualized architectures with VMware Cloud Foundation with VMware vSphere 7 with Bitfusion. These systems are designed to make it easier to run HPC workloads and AI applications on VMware without the need for specialized skills. Large high-performance computing implementations have an option for VMware vSphere Scale-Out Edition.

Those categories of systems are complemented with Dell EMC OpenManage systems management software included with PowerEdge servers in the systems. OpenManage now includes integration for VMware vCenter with support for vSphere Lifecycle Manager and an enhanced OpenManage Mobile app to monitor thermal policies and storage as well as perform emergency power reduction.

In addition, Dell is providing its new systems for HPC and AI workloads with Dell Technologies On Demand for pricing based on usage and consumption.