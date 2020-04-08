HPE uses financing heft to offer payment deferrals, deals as customers manage COVID-19 fallout

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is offering more than $2 billion in financing and cash management programs for customers struggling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HPE, which counts its financial services unit as a key cog in its asset management and everything-as-a-service efforts, said the financing is designed to offer customers both large and small and partners better handle cash flow and liquidity issues. One of the initiatives includes a payment relief program to defer payments. HPE's financing efforts are part of a broader COVID-19 response effort.

Brad Shapiro, managing director of HPE Financial Services Americas, said the programs are designed to help businesses with liquidity and cash flow. "Customers and partners are looking to preserve cash right now," said Shapiro. "But while they are looking to preserve cash, they also have technology needs due to work from home and online business expansion."

Core programs include: