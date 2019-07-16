Department of Home Affairs extends cyber consulting contract with Archtis

Macquarie Bank hiring those with fine arts degrees to help thwart cybercrime The bank's CEO says it's also important for the industry, regulators, and government to combine powers to successfully counter cyber risks.

The Department of Home Affairs has extended its professional consulting services and IT strategic advisory contract with cybersecurity firm Archtis for an additional 12 months.

Under the deal, valued at AU$250,000, Archtis will continue to deliver its consulting and IT strategic advisory services as well as other professional services to the Department of Home Affairs.

Archtis CEO and executive director Daniel Lai said the extension validates the company's expertise in the IT and security and demonstrates the strength of its relationship with the federal government.

"Archtis remains committed to further exploring all opportunities to further our collaboration with important strategic partners like the Department of Home Affairs in the public sector," he said.

"The agreement is recognition of Archtis' exceptional professional standing within the Australian Commonwealth government and underlines the fact we have a longstanding history of collaboration with government agencies."

Archtis joins the federal government's growing list of cybersecurity suppliers, including Australian cybersecurity firm Penten, which recently received two contracts totalling AU$2.2 million from the federal government to improve the Australian Army's cyber capabilities.

Related Coverage

Audit finds Australia Post not effectively managing cyber risks

The government-owned entity that wants to build Australia's national identity system and conduct voting via blockchain has been called out by the Audit Office for not being 'cyber resilient'.

Lack of focus on security of Australia's critical infrastructure: ASPI

The maturity and understanding of operational technology risk lags that of IT systems. The Australian Cyber Security Centre could take a lead role in bridging the knowledge gap, says a new paper.

Amazon Web Services scores Australia-wide government cloud deal

Follows the cloud giant in January receiving the green light to store highly sensitive workloads for Australian government entities on its platform.

Committee pushes 'cyber taskforce' for security of Australia's election system

The taskforce is expected to combat election 'cyber-manipulation' and keep social media sites in-check during election campaigns.

NZ finally updates its cybersecurity strategy, so where's Australia's?

New Zealand's generic new cybersecurity strategy may be long on motherhood statements, short on detail, and late, but it sure beats Australia's two years of cyber policy stagnation.